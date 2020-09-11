Explained: the new 'rule of six' restrictions

Tap above to watch ITV's explainer of "The Rule of Six"

A new "rule of six" restriction is being implemented in much of the UK but restrictions are different depending on which country you live in.

The rules - designed to slow the spread of coronavirus - are being enforced in England from Monday.

England

From Monday, gatherings of more than six people will be illegal, as Boris Johnson announced in his recent Downing Street press conference,

The rules will apply across England to all ages and in any setting either indoors and outdoors, at home or a pub.

A single household or support bubble that is larger than six will still be able to gather.

Covid-secure venues like places of worship, gyms, restaurants and hospitality settings can still hold more than six in total.

Commuters in London

Education and work settings are not affected by the new rules.

Weddings and funerals can still go ahead with a limit of 30 people if conducted in a Covid-secure way.

