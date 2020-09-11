Mother in court charged with murdering her five-year-old daughter

A mother accused of fatally stabbing her five-year-old daughter at their south London home has appeared in court.

Sutha Sivanantham, 35, was charged with the murder of Sayagi Sivanantham on Friday morning.

She appeared by video link at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later on Friday, speaking only to confirm her name and date of birth.

The case has now been sent to the Old Bailey, where a hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Sivanantham was remanded in custody.

Sivanantham and her daughter were found with knife wounds at their flat in Monarch Parade, Mitcham, on the afternoon of June 30.

Sayagi was taken by paramedics to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Her mother was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.