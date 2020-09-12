Woman in hospital after shooting on west London street

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was shot on a main street in west London.

Officers were called to the scene at the junction of Harrow Road and Ashmore Road in Maida Hill after the woman in her 30s was shot shortly before midnight, Met Police said.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

There have been no arrests and Scotland Yard awaits an update on the woman's condition. Police have called for any witnesses to come forward.