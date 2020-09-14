Man dies after suspected hit-and-run in Dagenham

A 47-year-old man has died after he was believed to have been hit by a car which then drove off, the Metropolitan Police said.

A murder investigation has been launched after officers were called to a car park in Whalebone Lane South, in Dagenham, at 11.43pm on Sunday. The victim was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “We believe the victim was deliberately harmed and we are treating this incident as a murder inquiry.

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.”

There have been no arrests, the force added.