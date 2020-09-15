Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's interview with Paul Epworth

A music producer who won a string of Brit and Grammy Awards while working with stars including Adele and Rihanna has written his first solo album during lockdown. Paul Epworth produced Adele's 'Skyfall', the James Bond theme tune that won the pair an Oscar for best original song. He told Lucrezia Millarini how his latest work, 'Voyager', was inspired by sci-fi and features 'alien voices'.