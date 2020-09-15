Powerful photos taken by London nurse inspire thought-provoking album

Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

A series of powerful photos taken by a London nurse during lockdown have inspired a thought-provoking album. Hannah Grace Deller took images of her colleagues wearing PPE during lockdown and felt compelled to share what she had seen.

"It felt like a natural thing for me to do. I wanted to document what me and my colleagues were experiencing," said Grace.

They were spotted by songwriter Chris Difford who got a team fellow artists to write an entire album based on them.