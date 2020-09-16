Grenfell cladding manager wrote panels ‘will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’

The cladding design manager on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment has denied knowing about the extreme flammability of the building’s facade panels despite writing they “will be gone rather quickly in a fire!” more than two years before the catastrophic fire.

Daniel Anketell-Jones, formerly of cladding specialists Harley Facades, said his comments about the aluminium composite material panels related to the aluminium only, and he was unaware of the thermoplastic-filled core, which had a heat combustion akin to diesel.

During design discussions in March 2015 about what kind of fire-stopping cavity barriers were needed on the revamp, and whether they needed upgrading to 120 minutes of resistance from 30 minutes, Mr Anketell-Jones was asked for his opinion.

Daniel Anketell-Jones, cladding design manager Credit: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

The structural engineer wrote in an email the discussion was “ridiculous”, adding: “There’s no point in ‘fire-stopping’, as we all know; the ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!”

Asked by inquiry lawyer Kate Grange QC to explain, he said: “From my training with structural design I know that aluminium facades were unable to resist a fire for very long at all and would just melt and fall off the building, so putting in two-hour fire breaks on that kind of facade was a waste of time.

“And the outside of a facade on any job unless specifically required, they are not required to stay on the building in a fire.

“The failure mode for cladding in a fire is that it will melt and fall off.

“The combustibility of the panels was not something that I ever thought about, only that they would melt and there was no structural requirement for them to not melt.”

Asked if he considered that the polyethylene core of the Reynobond panels would fuel an inferno, as happened at Grenfell in June 2017, claiming 72 lives, he said: “No, not at all.”

Mr Anketell Jones has said that, at the time, he was not trained in the fire performance of materials and said Harley was reliant on suppliers, architects Studio E, fire consultants Exova, and ultimately Building Control, to make sure the materials and designs were compliant.

He defended his role during the Grenfell refurbishment by saying he was “fully focused on another project” and “didn’t have the overall idea of what was going on”.

Asked if he would do anything different given the chance again, he said: “I think looking back on it, because my role was very limited in the whole thing, and I was only asked to dip in and out … I think at that point I didn’t have the education or knowledge to pick up on any signs that things were missing.

“So I don’t think I could have done anything differently without the education I have now.”

Between 2014 and 2017 he completed an MSc in facade engineering at Bath University, including a course on fire but only after he had left Harley in 2016, he told the inquiry.

But during his involvement on the west London high-rise block between June 2014 and May 2015, he said he did not consider it his job to assess if materials and designs complied with building regulations “because I wasn’t qualified yet” and his expertise was only in structural considerations.