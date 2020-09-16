London's skinniest house, at 5ft 5in wide, up for sale for nearly £1m

London's skinniest house, measuring just 5ft 5in wide, has gone on the market for nearly £1 million.

The former hat shop in Shepherd's Bush stands five storeys tall and is wedged between two shops on Goldhawk Road.

The eye-catching property features a leafy patio garden, 24ft long kitchen and spiral staircase.

Living room inside London's skinniest house Credit: Winkworth

It was converted by fashion photographer Jurgen Teller and went up for sale after the current owner decided to move abroad.

It’s quirky and charming and great for entertaining and will appeal to someone who feels there is more to life than two up, two down. It started life as a hat shop, was converted by a fashion photographer and it seems fitting that it is launching as London Fashion Week gets under way – the ultimate designer house. Simon Waller, manager of Winkworth in Shepherds Bush

Kitchen leading out onto the patio Credit: Winkworth

The agents add that the interior design has the "bespoke approach of a luxury yacht", making the most of small spaces and the 1034 sq ft of internal space.