Detectives have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in north London as they hunted two male suspects believed to be responsible for the attack.

Police were called at 8pm on Monday to North Road, Islington, after a man was found suffering from stab injuries – and although paramedics treated him at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

The Met Police named him on Tuesday evening as Kamal Nuur, 18, and said his next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Whittington Hospital on Thursday.

Detectives believe the victim was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close, just off North Road by two male suspects who then fled in the direction of York Way. There have been no arrests.

The Specialist Crime North Command is investigating, and Detective chief inspector Andy Partridge said: “Another senseless knife attack has left a family mourning the loss of their loved one.

“At this early stage we believe that Kamal was chased a short distance and attacked, resulting in him being fatally wounded.

“I am confident there are people out there who would have seen something which could well assist with our investigation. I would appeal to those individuals to please come forward and help us find those responsible.”

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.