Man arrested as detectives name victim of fatal south London stabbing

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in south London and made an arrest as they appealed for more help from the public.

Officers were called on Tuesday afternoon to Stockwell Road in Lambeth after a man had been stabbed.

Police said they were confident he was Jaden Christie, 20, adding that his family have been told and were being supported by officers.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he voluntarily attended a south London police station.

Police at the scene in Stockwell Road, Lambeth

Detective chief inspector Rob Pack, from the Met’s Specialist Crime South – who is leading the investigation, said: “Jaden’s loved ones are devastated and we are doing everything we can to work out what happened and bring the person responsible to justice.

“I need the public’s help to do this. If you were in the Stockwell Road or surrounding area at around 3pm, I want you to think carefully. Did you see anything suspicious? Have you heard from anyone who knows what happened?

“If you have, please don’t stay silent. Speak to us, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“The Met will continue to work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe. You can play a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime.”

Basic Crime Unit commander for Lambeth and Southwark, Colin Wingrove, said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost a loved one in such tragic circumstances.

“We are providing every support to our Specialist Crime colleagues as they investigate this terrible incident.

“I want to reassure local residents that they can expect to see an increased policing presence in the area this evening and over the coming days.

“I would urge anyone who has information they would like to share to approach those officers, call 101 or Crimestoppers. We must work together to remove violent offenders from our communities.”