Appeal after NHS test and trace worker's head stamped on five times on bus

Police are searching for a man who allegedly put an NHS track and trace worker in hospital after attacking him on a bus in north London.

Scotland Yard said in a statement the 63-year-old victim boarded the route 149 bus just before Seven Sisters station, with his alleged attacker getting on board at the next stop at about 9:45pm on August 23.

About five minutes later he was allegedly punched repeatedly to the floor and had his head stamped on five times during the attack.

There is no sound on the CCTV footage, and all the victim remembered is waking up in hospital. But police believe the attack was 'all triggered by face masks.'

We think that the attacker, who had his face covering beneath his chin, took offence when the victim, who was fully covered, consciously moved away from him. When the attacker then follows the victim to the back of the bus, he can be seen pointing and gesturing at the victim’s face mask before he starts repeatedly punching and kicking him. This was a totally unwarranted violent assault PC Chris Bowman, Metropolitan Police

The alleged attacker is described as a tall black man aged approximately 23-25 years with an athletic/muscular build. An image has been released by police of a man wanted in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 07880 429 486 or on 101.

