London fashion week gets underway with mostly virtual shows

Tap above to see the video report by Carolyn Sim

It is one of the biggest weeks in the fashion calendar, but London Fashion Week - like everything else - looks very different this year.

No catwalks, no couture, no top designers flying in from other fashion capitals.

But in a year where such a fast-moving industry has been forced to slow down, it is an opportunity for young designers to make their mark, and for others to think about making pieces more sustainable.