London is "two weeks behind" parts of UK with restrictions, according to Mayor

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the city is "two weeks behind" parts of the UK which have seen tighter coronavirus restrictions enforced.

Speaking in central London on Friday, the mayor said he is "really worried" about the rising number of cases in boroughs across the capital.

Sadiq Khan

We're looking into all possibilities in London and we're looking to see which policies across the country are successful. According to the latest evidence I've seen we're about two weeks behind some parts of the country. Sadiq Khan, Mayorr of London

The Mayor urged Londoners to follow the advice on social distancing.

New Year's Eve fireworks display cancelled

London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls for action over coronavirus testing 'chaos and confusion'