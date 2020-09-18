Teenager found guilty of murdering boy, 16, with zombie knife

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy with a zombie knife at a south London railway station.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, stabbed Louis Johnson to death at East Croydon station on the afternoon of January 27.

He admitted knifing the victim once in the chest, but claimed he acted out of fear he would be stabbed after he was threatened on Snapchat.

The teenager pleaded guilty to having a knife but denied murder.

He was found guilty by an Old Bailey jury on Friday.

I thought he was going to stab me. I put my phone in my pocket. I saw him reaching for his waistband... I pulled out my knife and thrust it towards him. 17-year-old found guilty of murdering Louis Johnson

Judge Mark Dennis QC adjourned sentencing to October 16 for reports to be prepared, telling the teenager he must decide the minimum term he will spend at Her Majesty's pleasure.

The court heard that the teenager, then 16, produced a large zombie knife when he saw Louis on the overbridge at the station shortly after 4.30pm on January 27.

Within a few seconds, the victim had suffered a catastrophic stab wound to the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Giving evidence, the killer admitted that he regularly carried knives, having started at the age of 13 to "look cool".

He claimed to have had previous run-ins with Louis, who he said had made threats against him on Snapchat.

The teenager claimed he did not intend to kill Louis but was found guilty of murder by the jury.