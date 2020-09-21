A 17-year-old boy has been cleared of murdering a teenager who was fatally stabbed in front of shocked bus passengers.

The defendant was accused of stabbing 17-year-old Damani Mauge in the chest and neck as they grappled on the bus in Croydon in March.

Damani, who had only seconds earlier boarded the bus, collapsed on the pavement after the fight spilled onto the street, the Old Bailey heard.

The defendant was then alleged to have tried to snatch Damani’s gold-coloured chain as the boy lay dying.

Giving evidence in his defence, the boy had denied intending to kill Damani, claiming it was an accident.

He told jurors that he carried the large hunting knife for his own protection and only got it out to warn off Damani, who he had been aware of.

A jury deliberated for 27 hours to clear the boy of murder, and the lesser alternative charge of manslaughter.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.