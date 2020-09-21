Covid infection rates: Redbridge and Barking & Dagenham worst affected

The east London boroughs of Redbridge and Barking & Dagenham top the list of new Covid infections in the capital.

The figures, for the seven days to September 17, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and shown as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 18-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Redbridge 42.6

Barking and Dagenham 32.9

Havering 28.1

Waltham Forest 26.4

Hounslow 24.3

Haringey 22.0

Hackney and City of London 21.7

Enfield 21.0

Tower Hamlets 20.9

Hillingdon 20.5

Harrow 20.3

Hammersmith and Fulham 20.0

Southwark 19.4

Epping Forest 19.0

Islington 19.0

Ealing 18.1

Kensington and Chelsea 17.9

Camden 17.8

Brent 17.6

Lewisham 17.0

Barnet 15.7

Wandsworth 15.5

Lambeth 15.3

Greenwich 14.9

Merton 13.6

Kingston upon Thames 13.5

Westminster 13.4

Richmond upon Thames 11.1

Sutton 10.7

Bromley 10.5

Bexley 10.1

Croydon 9.1

Source: PA/Public Health England