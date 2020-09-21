James Bond guns stolen during burglary in North London

Five guns used as props on James Bond films have been stolen from a house in North London. Burglars jumped through an open window at the property in Enfield but escaped before police arrived.

The weapons, which had been deactivated, were stolen in March but police have issued a new public appeal for information. The stolen weapons are described as:

Beretta ‘Cheetah’ Auto Pistol, serial number H02641Y – featured in Die Another Day

Credit: Met Police

Walter PP, serial number 146872 – featured in A View to a Kill

Credit: Met Police

Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum, serial number N60304 – featured in Live & Let Die

Credit: Met Police

Beretta ‘Tomcat’ Auto pistol, serial number DAA264306 – featured in Die Another Day

Credit: Met Police

Llama 22 cal. Serial number 271915 – featured in Die Another Day

Credit: Met Police

Police are searching for three white men with eastern European accents. They were all wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Detectives also want to trace a silver Vauxhall Minerva parked on the street close to where the house was burgled.

"We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area," said Detective Inspector Paul Ridley.

"In scenes reminiscent of a James Bond movie you can even see the flash of a camera from the occupant engaged in the surveillance. I believe these individuals were involved in the crime, it was only a matter of minutes prior to the raid.

"The firearms which were stolen are very distinctive and will almost certainly be recognised by the public and anyone who is offered them for sale," he added.

One of the guns - the yellow-handed Llama pistol - was found by a member of the public in a field near Roydon Railway Station in Essex in April. The other four are still missing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5890/23Mar. Alternatively tweet @Met_CC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.