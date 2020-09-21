Mayor Sadiq Khan will chair an urgent meeting today to consider possible new lockdown measures for London after a worrying spike in the infection rate.

Officials spent the weekend analysing the latest data. Some London boroughs are showing more than 30 new infections per 100,000 people.

The mayor has urged ministers to order new restrictions in London within days.The 'virtual summit' chaired by Mr Khan at City Hall will include representatives from the 32 London boroughs and City of London corporation, Public Health England, police and government departments.

The meeting is expected to make recommendations to the government about 'London-specific measures'.

The situation is clearly worsening. Sadiq will meet council leaders today and any London-specific measures will be recommended to ministers following that. The Mayor wants fast action as we cannot risk a delay, as happened in March. It is better for both health and business to move too early than too late. Spokesperson for the Mayor of London