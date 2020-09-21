A teenager accused of killing two sisters in an unprovoked and random attack in a park may have to wait more than a year to stand trial.

Danyal Hussein, 18, allegedly stabbed Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, multiple times in the early hours of Saturday June 6.

That evening, social worker Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, and photographer Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, had met friends to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday.

Their bodies were found together in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, the next day.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, was arrested at his home on July 1 and charged with double murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

On Monday, Hussein appeared before Old Bailey judge Richard Marks QC by video link from Belmarsh Prison.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and was not asked to enter pleas to the charges against him.

Judge Marks set a provisional trial for October 11 2021 for up to three weeks but expressed a hope the date could be brought forward.

A further case management hearing was set for October 26 this year. The trial at the Old Bailey is expected to be heard by a High Court Judge.