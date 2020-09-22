CCTV and efits released after homophobic attack in north London

Detectives investigating a “vicious” homophobic attack in north London have released CCTV footage and efits of two potential suspects.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called at 1am on July 26 following reports of a homophobic assault and robbery in Stamford Hill, near the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Amhurst Park.

A man in his 20s was walking across the junction when he was approached by two men who began shouting homophobic abuse before assaulting him.

The victim called the police when the men left the scene. However, the pair returned to steal the victim’s headphones and attempted to steal his mobile phone.

They are described as white and in their mid-20s.

The first man is said to be bearded, around 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a green baseball cap at the time.

The other man is thought to be around 6 feet 2 inches tall with curly blond or ginger hair. He was wearing a leather jacket over a t-shirt during the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises either of men on the footage or the efits to come forward.

efit image image issued by the Metropolitan Police of a person officer are looking for Credit: Met Police

Second efit image of a man police are looking for Credit: Met Police

One witness has already spoken to police, however officers are appealing again for a woman in a white car who asked the victim if he needed help to contact them.

Detective sergeant James Rush said it was a “vicious” attack on the man and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He added: “I would also appeal to the men in the CCTV footage or anyone who knows them to contact us as we believe they could have significant information.

“The victim has also worked with us to create efit images of the two suspects which we are also releasing in the hope someone may recognise them.

“Any information you have no matter how small may be pivotal to our investigation. The Met stands against hate and will make every effort to track the suspects down and hold them responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 580/26Jul.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.