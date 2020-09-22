Bar and restaurant owners in Boris Johnson's west London constituency fear new lockdown curbs will put them out of business.

The Prime Minister announced a 10pm curfew for the hospitality trade and stricter mask wearing rules for staff and customers.

Bar Italia in Uxbridge town centre is normally open until 2am and relies heavily on late night drinkers - known as 'wet sale' - to boost revue.

We may have just got through the first storm but the reality is now, if you take away wet sale trade, which essentially is what will be affected the most after 10pm, there's just not the revenue to survive. This will take us out. Lawrence Santi, co-owner of Bar Italia

Mr Santi and his sister own 12 pubs and restaurants employing 300 people. He said the entire business was threatened by the restrictions.

It's absolutely heart-breaking. Through no fault of our own it's all being taken away. Lawrence Santi, co-owner, Bar Italia

The Three Steps pub in Uxbridge was planning karaoke nights as part of its Covid recovery plan

We can't do our regular entertainment. We'd just got the clearance from the council to do karaoke so we're going to have to push everything back. It's going to have a huge impact on our business closing early. I'm really worried because I think this is going to be the closure of most pubs. Erhan Sahin, Landlord of The Three Steps

New coronavirus lockdown rules for England could be in place for 'six months'

Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus restrictions for England: 10 things we learnt