London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson discussed the worsening situation for coronavirus in the capital.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said Mr Khan had a "constructive telephone call" with the Prime Minister.

They discussed the rapidly worsening situation in London, including increasing ICU admission rates, and the need to go further now to prevent a disastrous full lockdown in future including mandatory face coverings for hospitality workers and more widespread wearing of face coverings.

It is clear that London has unique needs and challenges and additional measures need to be examined which are suitable for the capital. Sadiq and the PM agreed to speak more regularly. Spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson said the restrictions announced on Tuesday could remain in place for “perhaps six months”.

He told the Commons: “I fervently want to avoid taking this step, as do the devolved administrations but we will only be able to avoid it if our new measures work and our behaviour changes.

“We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass-testing but unless we palpably make progress we should assume that the restrictions that I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months.

“For the time being, this virus is a fact of our lives and I must tell the House and the country that our fight against it will continue.”

