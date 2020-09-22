Tap above to watch full interview with Dr Sanam Mallick and Dr Renee Hoesnderkamp

A West London doctor has back Sadiq Khan's call to wear masks more often, not just in shops and public transport.

Dr Sanam Mallick said it was proven masks help slow the spread of coronavirus by protecting the person wearing it and those around them.

"It is scientifically proven that wearing a mask not only protects you but when you sneeze, cough or are talking it restricts the range of the virus," Dr Mallick told ITV News London.

She added masks would be difficult to impose in all situations, including schools "but in general put mask on to protect yourself and others."

London's mayor said people should "routinely wear masks". Sadiq Khan spoke ahead of the government's announcement of a tightening of Covid restrictions.

