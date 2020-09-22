A senior police officer who led Rotherham during part of the sex abuse scandal will take a top post at the Metropolitan Police.

Matt Jukes, who was borough commander in the Yorkshire town from 2006 to 2010, is to be made assistant commissioner, starting work in November.

More than 1,000 children were exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, with local authorities, schools and police among agencies that failed to tackle the problem.

A report on the scandal by Professor Alexis Jay suggested that Mr Jukes’ leadership marked a point where police became more proactive in dealing with the abuse.

After serving in South Yorkshire Police, he moved to South Wales, with the police and crime commissioner there Alun Michael backing him as an outstanding leader.

Mr Jukes worked his way up to the top post in South Wales Police, becoming Chief Constable in January 2018.

He has also held national positions including in counter-terrorism and Welsh health, and is chairman of Police Sport UK.