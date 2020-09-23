Eleven police officers have been injured in a suspected acid attack while carrying out a drugs raid in north London.

The Met Police said officers came into contact with a "corrosive substance" at around 1.50pm during an operation in Dale Close, High Barnet.

The force said those involved were all taken to hospital for treatment, but that none of their injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

It said it was waiting for an assessment as to the full extent of the injuries.

A number of suspects at the address also came into contact with the substance, and were taken to hospital following their arrest.

Their conditions are also not thought to be life-threatening, the Met said.

Officers remain at the scene and inquiries continue, while the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade colleagues are also in attendance.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am shocked that a number of Met police officers have been taken to hospital with injuries believed to be caused by a corrosive substance after they carried out a drugs operation in Barnet this afternoon.

“It is a stark reminder of the real dangers our hardworking officers face every day as they keep us safe. On behalf of all Londoners, I wish them a speedy recovery.”