How a boy, 10, from north London caught the attention of Lionel Messi

A ten-year-old boy from north London has caught the attention of the world's biggest footballer. Mikey Poulli is among twelve youngsters (and the only Brit) picked by Lionel Messi for his 'dream team'. It's a group specially chosen for their courage and fighting spirit. Mikey lost his sight a few years ago but has carried on playing football and was selected for England's visually impaired team.