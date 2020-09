Tap above to watch video report by Ria Chatterjee

Measures are being tightened in the face of rising coronavirus infections, with Boris Johnson warning the UK has reached a “perilous turning point” in its fight against the disease. It means a maximum of 15 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies. Ria Chatterjee spoke to Alice Monk and Jamie Bisley who had to cut their guest list ahead of their not so big day.