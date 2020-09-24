London offices left empty by lockdown and home working should be turned into affordable homes for young people, according to Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

Sir Ed described the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to deal with London's housing crisis.

Parts of central London and the City resembled a ghost town after the government ordered people to stay at home in March.

Life returned to parts of the capital as lockdown measures were eased in the summer but business districts in the City, Canary Wharf and West End are still quiet.

The government's decision on Tuesday to reverse the advice for people to go back to work has already seen a drop in the number rush hour commuters on the Tube.

Sir Ed, MP for Kingston and Surbiton, was elected Lib Dem party leader in August.

There are lots of people in constituencies like mine who quite like working at home at least part of the week. And if that can relieve some pressure we may well be able to deal with London's housing crisis.

If there is reduced demand for for office space in central London maybe we should repurpose those buildings into homes that are sustainable and affordable for young people who are struggling to get on the housing market. Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats

Volunteers ‘to be deliberately infected with Covid-19 in human challenge trials’

NHS track and trace app is launched - but will it work?