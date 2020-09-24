UAE high-rise fire ‘did not ring alarm bells for Grenfell contractor’

Tap above to watch video coverage of the Grenfell Inquiry

A high-rise fire in a building using similar cladding to that on Grenfell Tower did not ring “alarm bells” for a fabricator at the London block, an inquiry has heard.

A blaze at a block in the United Arab Emirates in 2013 was discussed by staff at Arconic (previously known as Alcoa) – the company which manufactured the Grenfell panels – and CEP, which cut them to size.

The email about the incident which involved aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding with a poly-ethylene (PE) core, like those on the London tower, was shown as Geof Blades, sales director at CEP, gave evidence to the inquiry

Deborah French, sales manager at Arconic, offered advice to CEP staff about how they could approach any questions from customers, and she said: “Regarding the supply of Reynobond in the UK, as you know we supply both PE (poly-ethylene) and FR (fire resistant) core and can control and understand what core is being used in all products due to the controlled supply route we have.

The message went on: “By only supplying Reynobond to a very small group of approved fabricators and working very closely with them on all projects we are able to follow what type of project is being designed/developed and then offer the right specification including the core.”

When asked whether the incident made CEP consider the materials may be dangerous, Mr Blades said: “Not if it had been installed with the correct fire barriers and fire strategies that are required with the cladding system.”

Pushed further by inquiry lawyer Richard Millett on whether it rang “alarm bells”, Mr Blades said: “It wasn’t for me personally, no.”

This information was not discussed with other contractors involved with the Grenfell project, something Mr Blades said “with hindsight” should have been done.

The ACM Reynobond panels on the outside of the Kensington tower block were found to have fuelled the fire’s rapid spread at the 24-storey building in June 2017, in which 72 people died.

The cladding system had a heat combustion akin to diesel and close to lighter fluid, and possessed a high-calorific value compared with other construction materials, the hearing has previously been told.

The inquiry continues.