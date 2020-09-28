Mind the gap! Driver ends up wedged between lorry and car in Plumstead

A driver ended up wedged between a lorry and car in Plumstead after trying to squeeze through a gap that was too small.

The driver and passengers managed to walk away unhurt after being freed by firefighters on Raglan Road.

Station Commander Stephen Irvine, who was at the scene, said: “The car had tried to squeeze through a gap between a parked car and a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

“On arrival crews stabilised the car and the driver and two passengers were able to climb out of the top. They were checked over by London Ambulance Service crews and luckily, were all okay. Crews then made the scene safe by winching the car back on to all four wheels.

“Remember to give larger vehicles, like vans and buses the extra space they need. They will take longer to stop so take extra care.

“It’s also important that you always wear a seat belt, even on short journeys and make sure that children are correctly secured.”