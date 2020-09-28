Ruling due on whether Uber will regain licence to operate in London

A judge is due to decide on Monday whether Uber is successful in its bid to regain its licence to operate in London.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram will hand down his decision on Uber’s appeal against Transport for London’s refusal to renew its operating licence after it was removed due to safety concerns.

It follows a four-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

TfL rejected Uber’s application for a new London licence in November 2019, due to “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk”.

It found a change to Uber’s systems had allowed unauthorised people to upload their photographs to legitimate driver accounts, enabling them to pick up passengers.

Uber has been allowed to continue operating in London until the appeal process is completed.

The company was successful in overturning a previous TfL decision not to renew its licence in September 2017.