Uber will be closely monitored after licence appeal win says Sadiq Khan

Uber has been warned it will face close scrutiny from regulators and unions after it was granted a new 18-month licence to operate in London.

On Monday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram ruled Uber is now suitable to hold an operator licence in the capital “despite historical failings” following the firm’s appeal.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said Transport for London was “absolutely right” not to renew Uber’s licence in November 2019.

He added: “I can assure Londoners that TfL will continue to closely monitor Uber and will not hesitate to take swift action should they fail to meet the strict standards required to protect passengers.”

TfL first refused to renew the company’s licence in September 2017, but the firm was handed a 15-month licence by a judge in June 2018 before a two-month licence in September 2019.

Uber will now be subject to 21 conditions under their new licence, including the regular reporting of breaches to TfL.

