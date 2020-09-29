Londoners could be forced to travel on 70-year old Tube trains if the government fails to give Transport for London a £5bn financial bailout, mayor Sadiq Khan claimed today.

His warning was dismissed by City Hall Conservatives as 'predictable tactics' to blame the government.

TfL's cash flow from fares was devastated by the coronavirus lockdown and talks to try to agree a rescue package for TfL are at a crucial stage.

Daily income has dropped from £13m a day to £5m, according to Deputy Mayor for Transport Heidi Alexander.

The government stepped in with a £1.6bn interim bailout in May but the money is due run out on October 17th.

City Hall claimed 'transport services and infrastructure will collapse' without further government support.

A Victoria Line Tube train is deep cleaned

The mayor said crucial modernisation plans for the Tube, upgrades to the capital's roads and proposed new bike lanes were under threat.

The proposed replacement of ageing Piccadilly and Bakerloo Line trains would be shelved meaning some trains would be nearly 70 years old before they were retired.

Maintenance work to stop the deterioration of the A40 Westway, Rotherhithe Tunnel and flyovers at Brent Cross and Croydon would also be hit.

"I need to be honest about what is at stake if the Government fails to provide TfL, which has played a vital role throughout the pandemic, with the appropriate funding it needs to function," said Sadiq Khan.

"Sadiq Khan has some brass neck to warn about underinvestment if TfL isn't bailed out again given his record. On the mayor's watch 21 major transport upgrades have been delayed or cancelled due to Khan's financial incompetence," added Keith Prince, London Assembly Conservative.

