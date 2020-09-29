A £20,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for a father suspected of abducting his three young sons at knifepoint in south London.

Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi - aged six, five and three disappeared in August when detectives believe they were snatched by Imran Safi.

Police have also released an image of a man in a red Nissan car with the registration PK13 WFO at the time the children were taken. Anyone in the Coulsdon area with dashcam footage from the 20 August is being asked to check their footage.

Image of man in south London police would like to speak to Credit: Met Police

"We also need the public’s help to identify a man who was the passenger in the red Nissan at the time the children were taken," said Commander Bas Javid.

"He may hold valuable information as to where the children and Imran Safi are. We appreciate that the image is not the clearest quality but we still need people to really study it and see if the man in the picture is one that they may recognise," Commander Javid added.

Mohammed Ebrar & Mohammed Yaseen Credit: Met Police

New images of the boys taken on the day they disappeared have also been released.

"We believe that Safi and the children have most likely left the UK, but our investigation continues and we will continue to do everything we can to locate the children and arrest Safi. Our working theory is that they have left via a clandestine route, but to where?" said Commander Javid.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the incident room on 07942599374.

Imran Safi Credit: Met Police

Alternatively, to stay anonymous, contact the charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or fill in their simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police say any member of the public who sees Safi should avoid approaching him but call police immediately on 999.