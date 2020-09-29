Police appeal to find boy, 15, missing from Hackney since August

Police are appealing for help to find a missing boy from east London. Michael Pierre, 15, was last seen on Friday, 21 August in the Hackney area.

He is described as black, 5ft 4ins tall, with short hair and, at the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black tracksuit.

He is known to the Hoxton, Hackney, Lewisham, and Islington areas however, he may have travelled outside the London area.

Michael, your family are worried about you and want you home, safe and well. We care about your safety and want to know how you are. Please get in touch. Detective Sergeant Gavin Jay, Met Police

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts can tweet @MetCC, or call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000, quoting reference Cad 7027/21Aug.