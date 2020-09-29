The reopening of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has been postponed. It was announced in July that performances of the show would resume at St Martin’s Theatre on October 23 with social distancing measures in place inside the theatre, but they have now been delayed.

Producer Adam Spiegel said: “In view of the current uncertainty and with greater restrictions looming for London, I have had to make the difficult decision to postpone the reopening of The Mousetrap.

“When we took the decision in July that the show would reopen, it was in anticipation of a gradual easing of restrictions in general.

“The Government’s announcement last week that the situation is deteriorating, together with increased restrictions being imposed across the country, makes it impossible to proceed with confidence.

“As the custodian of the show, I am deeply saddened to have to make this decision. But The Mousetrap will be back, and a new date to reopen will be announced as soon as there is a more certain environment and subject to Government guidelines.”

The West End production was originally adapted from Christie’s radio play, Three Blind Mice, written for the royal family in 1947.

It now claims to be the world’s longest-running play and has been performed 28,199 times in London and sold more than 10 million tickets.

The show will celebrate 70 years in London in 2022.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and offered a credit note or full refund.

Ministers facing fresh calls for local lockdown in London

Check local lockdown restrictions where you live with our interactive guide