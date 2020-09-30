Tap above to watch video coverage of the Grenfell Inquiry

One of the building control surveyors who oversaw the Grenfell Tower refurbishment quit his job weeks before the fire because he had “had enough” and was not “able to do the job how I was trained”.

John Hoban told the inquiry into the fire that work pressures were affecting his health and “I just decided that I didn’t want to work there any more”, as he described resigning from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) department at the end of March 2017.

During proceedings on Wednesday, it emerged that Mr Hoban had a “high workload” in 2015-16 as he was covering for three other employees, after one had moved departments, one had left the council, and one had died.

He estimated after September 2013 that he had as many as 130 projects on the go, many of which were “scattered around the borough” and were “quite time-consuming” to travel to and from on public transport.

In his witness statement, Mr Hoban, who had worked for the local authority since 1996, said “austerity measures” had led to “substantial cuts to building control” and a “substantial reduction in the number of employees”.

He added: “Consequently, the remaining employees had their workload increase commensurately.”

Asked by inquiry lawyer Richard Millett QC why he left his role, he said: “I resigned because I’d had enough.

“I wasn’t able to do the job how I was trained to do, and it was affecting my health and I just decided that I didn’t want to work there any more.”

Mr Hoban said in his statement that he worked on Grenfell from late 2013, had around 35 years experience in the construction industry and was “competent to do the role I was instructed to do”.

Building control was responsible for signing off the refurbishment as completed in July 2016 but the council has already admitted the department had several key failings and has apologised to victims of the blaze “unreservedly”.

During proceedings it emerged Mr Hoban believed the flammable insulation used on the tower was compliant with regulations after checking it on the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) website, which represents all building control surveyors in England and Wales.

He said: “The information I looked up on the LABC website said that Celotex Rs5000 was suitable for use on buildings of that height.

“I realise now I should have asked for a full report, but at the time the information I looked up as regards Celotex, it said it was suitable for use on a building of that height.

“I considered it OK by reading the information on the LABC website.”