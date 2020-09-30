A fantasy football manager has spent a day as a human trophy in a creative forfeit for losing in a league with his friends.

Painted all in gold, Chris Talbot spent around two hours stood on the streets of London this week as he paid for coming bottom of a league with 12 of his mates last season.

Despite wearing a football kit marked “loser” and stood on a plinth which read “Loser Fantasy Football 2019/20”, Mr Talbot took the punishment in good humour according to his friends.

Credit: Jon Fuller

“He’s happily mid-table this year in the early stages and definitely learnt his lesson,” fellow fantasy manager Jon Fuller, a 31-year-old from Eltham, told the PA news agency.

“We’ve done a forfeit every year for the loser but had to come up with something a bit different this year… something he could do socially distanced.

“He had a gold mask for getting around on public transport.”

Chris Talbot on an escalator on London Underground Credit: Willem Van Aswegen

The friends know each other by playing together in a six-a-side team in Greenwich and formed the league, called How Souness Now, seven years ago.

Each year a creative penalty is devised for the loser by the league’s winner – which this year was Mike Arnsbro.

Other forfeits have included a “bush tucker trial” style eating challenge and a belly button piercing.

“I think Chris got away fairly lightly,” added Mr Fuller.

“The forfeit helps keep everyone motivated not to forget to do their team or drop out.”