Tanya Compas, a social media activist and youth worker is helping to change the lives of the young LGBTQ+ black community in London. "How you dress and who you are shouldn't necessarily have to be a protest when you just want to walk down the street," Tanya told ITV News London. She said it should cause "so much commotion - but it's still not safe".

Tanya wants to create a safe space for London's young, black LGBT+ community and raised over £100,000 through crowdfunding.