ITV News is publishing a book to give viewers an insight into what it has been like for journalists reporting at the height of the pandemic. Correspondents, reporters and editors across the UK and abroad have all contributed. ITV News London reporter Ria Chatterjee has written an article and spoken about stories she has covered over the last six months, and the challenges she faced.

Watch Ria's interview in full below. For more information about Reporting Coronavirus: Personal Reflections on a Global Crisis from ITV News Journalists click here or here.