Without leaving his front room Joe Ogunmokun cycled from Wimbledon to St Tropez in 21 days all in support of his friend and mentor, who was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Describing himself as a "complete novice" Joe had barely stepped foot on a bike until a few months ago. But he wanted to be there for a friend who had always been there for him.