London won't need new temporary mortuaries and wards at the NHS Nightingale could stay closed if people stick to the rules on Covid this winter, according to London's mayor.

Sites built to keep bodies at the peak of the first wave were dismantled and replaced with areas for flowers and wildlife.

Sadiq Khan said he backed that decision and believed the capital wouldn't need more mortuaries during the second wave.

"Additional mortuaries are quite scary - nobody likes to see temporary mortuaries or tents being put up. So what we didn't want to do is keep them up unnecessarily long," said Mr Khan.

"The right decision was made - which I fully support - to stand them [the mortuaries] down. I don't think we'll need additional temporary mortuaries during the second wave and we definitely won't need them if people follow the rules," he added.

Sadiq Khan said the NHS has leant a lot from the first wave of Covid and had better treatments and facilities.

"I'm hoping that with additional capacity being built into the NHS that those who catch the virus and need critical care we'll be able to provide that in the NHS without needing to take the NHS nightingale out of mothball," he added.

