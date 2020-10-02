Heathrow workers to start voting on industrial action

Workers at Heathrow airport are to start voting on whether to go on strike in a dispute over pay. Members of Unite, including security officers, engineers, airside operatives and firefighters, are being balloted on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action. Voting will start on October 8 and close in early November.

Unite the union has accused Heathrow of attempting to cut the pay of 4,000 workers, claiming that many are now preparing to sell their homes and move to a cheaper area. Unite officer Wayne King accused Heathrow of using the virus crisis to impose pay cuts.

These pay cuts are so great that workers face losing their homes with hard-working families being plunged into poverty. Wayne King, Unite Union

Security officers, engineers, airside operatives and firefighters are among those to be balloted Credit: Credit: PA

Heathrow has said that Covid-19 has "decimated" the aviation industry which has led to an unprecedented drop in passenger numbers at the airport. The airport's august numbers were down 82% on last year and most long-haul markets remain closed due to the Government's quarantine policy. The airport has said it was still guaranteeing a job at the airport for anyone who wishes to stay and they remain committed to unions to reach a solution.