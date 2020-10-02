PM on London lockdown: ''I don't rule out taking tougher action''

Click above to watch Political Correspondent Simon Harris' interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister today declined to say whether a London lockdown was imminent but did not rule out 'tougher action' to stop the spread of Covid.

New figures showed another worrying rise in infection rates across the capital. The worst affected boroughs were in east London. Redbridge recorded 70 cases for every 100,000 people. In neighbouring Barking & Dagenham it was 69 cases per 100,000 population and in Tower Hamlets it was 51.

In contrast, the south London boroughs of Bromley, Croydon, Merton and Sutton positive tests were running at around 20 people per 100,000 population. In an ITV News interview Boris Johnson hinted any new restrictions would be imposed 'London-wide' rather than borough by borough.

Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling on ministers to introduce an immediate ban on Londoners visiting other households. But Mr Johnson explained the government was waiting to assess the impact of the 10pm pub curfew and table service restrictions before going further.

I think we need to see how the package of measures we've got in place feed through and whether they start to have an effect. I don't rule out taking tougher action if we have to but we want to keep as much of life going as normal as possible for as long as possible. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister

Mr Johnson said it 'breaks the heart' to see central London and the City deserted because of home working.