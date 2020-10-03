Pride of Britain: Super cyclist Joe is our London regional winner

Click above to see Joe's big reveal

All this week we've been celebrating our fundraising heroes, who have been nominated for this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards. And, although there won't be a big ceremony this year, we still get to crown one of our fab four the 'Pride of London' and they will go on to represent us for the overall title of Regional Fundraiser of the Year. Rachael Brown surprised our winner: Super cyclist Joe Ogumnokun who went from 'Wimbledon to St Tropez' (without leaving his front room) to raise money for a dear friend.

