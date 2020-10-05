Brixton Ritzy to temporarily close doors as Cineworld shuts UK sites
Brixton's Ritzy is to temporarily close its doors after owner Cineworld shut hundreds of sites because of the financial impact of the Covid pandemic.
The South London site which opened in 1911 was originally called The Electric Pavilion and was one of the first purpose built cinemas in the UK. The building is Grade II listed.
More than 600 sites are closing across the UK and US from Thursday after the industry was rocked by plans by James Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise’s latest film. Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK.
Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets.”
On Friday, the release of Bond film No Time To Die was delayed for the second time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The film was meant to hit cinemas in November, but fans will now have to wait until April 2 next year before seeing Daniel Craig’s final outing in the role.
The movie joins other potential hits such as Black Widow and Wonder Woman: 1984, which have been delayed by the pandemic.
London Cineworld cinemas temporarily closing their doors are:
Bexleyheath
Enfield
Feltham
Fulham Road
Ilford
Leicester Square
South Ruislip
The O2 Greenwich
Wandsworth
Wembley
West India Quay
Wood Green
London Picturehouse cinemas temporarily closing their doors are:
Bromley
Clapham
Crouch End
East Dulwich
Finsbury Park
Fulham Road
Greenwich
Hackney
Ritzy
Picturehouse Central
Stratford
The Gate
West Norwood
