Brixton Ritzy to temporarily close doors as Cineworld shuts UK sites

Brixton's Ritzy is to temporarily close its doors after owner Cineworld shut hundreds of sites because of the financial impact of the Covid pandemic.

The South London site which opened in 1911 was originally called The Electric Pavilion and was one of the first purpose built cinemas in the UK. The building is Grade II listed.

The Ritzy cinema in Brixton, south London, which is part of the Picturehouse cinema chain

More than 600 sites are closing across the UK and US from Thursday after the industry was rocked by plans by James Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise’s latest film. Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets.”

On Friday, the release of Bond film No Time To Die was delayed for the second time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film was meant to hit cinemas in November, but fans will now have to wait until April 2 next year before seeing Daniel Craig’s final outing in the role.

The movie joins other potential hits such as Black Widow and Wonder Woman: 1984, which have been delayed by the pandemic.

London Cineworld cinemas temporarily closing their doors are:

Bexleyheath

Enfield

Feltham

Fulham Road

Ilford

Leicester Square

South Ruislip

The O2 Greenwich

Wandsworth

Wembley

West India Quay

Wood Green

London Picturehouse cinemas temporarily closing their doors are:

Bromley

Clapham

Crouch End

East Dulwich

Finsbury Park

Fulham Road

Greenwich

Hackney

Ritzy

Picturehouse Central

Stratford

The Gate

West Norwood

