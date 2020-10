Every London borough is still on the government's official coronavirus watchlist, known officially as "areas of enhanced support and concern."

This means the local council could get government help, often through extra testing and the rising number of cases are closely monitored - with no additional lockdown measures.

1) Redbridge : 70.8 cases per 100,000 people

2) Barking and Dagenham : 59 cases per 100,000 people

3) Tower Hamlets : 51 cases per 100,000 people

4) Hillingdon : 47.6 cases per 100,000 people

5) Newham : 46.9 cases per 100,000 people

6) Havering : 44.6 cases per 100,000 people

7) Hounslow : 42.8 cases per 100,000 people

8) Waltham Forest : 41.6 cases per 100,000 people

9) Brent : 41.1 cases per 100,000 people

10) Ealing : 40.1 cases per 100,000 people

11) Southwark : 36.2 cases per 100,000 people

12) Hackney : 34.7 cases per 100,000 people

13) Harrow : 34.4 cases per 100,000 people

14) Islington : 33.9 cases per 100,000 people

15) Barnet : 33.7 cases per 100,000 people

16) Enfield : 33.5 cases per 100,000 people

17) Wandsworth : 31.9 cases per 100,000 people

18) Haringey : 31.8 cases per 100,000 people

19) Hammersmith and Fulham : 31.8 cases per 100,000 people

20) Bexley : 31.7 cases per 100,000 people

21) Lambeth : 29.5 cases per 100,000 people

22) Greenwich : 27.6 cases per 100,000 people

23) Westminster : 27.4 cases per 100,000 people

24) Camden : 26.3 cases per 100,000 people

25) Kingston-upon-Thames : 25.6 cases per 100,000 people

26) Kensington and Chelsea : 23 cases per 100,000 people

27) Richmond-upon-Thames : 22.9 cases per 100,000 people

28) Lewisham : 22.7 cases per 100,000 people

29) Bromley : 20.8 cases per 100,000 people

30) Sutton : 20.5 cases per 100,000 people

31) Croydon : 20.2 cases per 100,000 people

32) Merton : 19.4 cases per 100,000 people

33) City of London: 11.5 cases per 100,000 people

Source: Public Health England

Long Covid: What is it, what are the symptoms and what help is there for sufferers?

Long Covid could be bigger public health issue than excess deaths, academic warns