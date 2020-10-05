Gunnersaurus sacked! Arsenal's famous mascot victim of cost cutting

Arsenal's famous Gunnersaurus mascot has reportedly been sacked as part of cost cutting measures at the north London club.

According to The Athletic, Jerry Quy, who dressed up as the green dinosaur at home matches for nearly thirty years, has been let go.

The iconic mascot is the latest affected by the financial fallout from Covid at the club after 55 staff were made redundant in August.

With Arsenal supporters eager to see new arrivals at the Emirates Stadium on transfer deadline day, the shock departure appears to have stolen the headlines.

His role was no longer deemed necessary because fans were still unable to attend matches during the Covid pandemic.

Just hours after news of Gunnersaurus's sacking emerged, a GoFundMe page was was set up by Arsenal fan George Allen to try and keep the legendary furry creature in north London.

He's a club icon and we cannot let him become extinct. Played by lifelong fan Jerry Quy, it would be a terrible shame to lose him. The mascot league is the only one we've consistently been on top off, let's keep our all time top scorer on top. George Allen, Gunnersaurus fundraiser

Gunnersaurus was frequently praised and admired for the work he carried out in the community.

At the start of lockdown in March the mascot shared on Twitter how he was keeping busy doing the gardening and ironing.

Arsenal has been contacted for comment.

