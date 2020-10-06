Retailer PrettyLittleThing has released a little black dress that could be the answer to pandemic fashion needs because it includes a built-in face covering.

The black body-con dress, priced at £15, sold out quickly after model Lottie Moss was seen wearing the outfit in London.

The dress includes ear straps at the top of its roll neck, meaning the fabric can be pulled up and secured over the nose and mouth.

A spokeswoman for PLT said: “This has now been restocked so is still available in some sizes.”

The dress was originally available in UK sizes 4-16, however the range is now limited due to demand.

