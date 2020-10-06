Tap above to watch video report by Simon Harris

A possible London-wide lockdown would be "grossly unfair" on areas with a low infection rate, according to a suburban Tory MP.

Sir Bob Neill, who represents Bromley & Chislehurst claimed tighter restrictions imposed on all London boroughs would damage public confidence.

The capital is on the government's official watchlist as an area of concern after infection rates began rising.

The worst affected boroughs are in east London. Redbridge recorded 70 cases for every 100,000 people. Barking & Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets are also showing high case numbers.

In contrast, the south London suburbs of Bromley, Croydon, Merton and Sutton have infection rates of around 70 cases per 100,000.

Mayor Sadiq Khan wants an immediate ban on households mixing to halt the spread of coronavirus. He believes new curbs should be London-wide.

I think it would be grossly unfair. I think it would damage public confidence in the science. Bromley has a very different infection profile from parts of east London and because nobody is commuting up to town, the idea that there would be much intermingling between people living in Bromley and people over in the eastern side of London is pretty farcical. Sir Bob Neill MP, (Con) Bromley & Chislehurst

Things are hard enough at the moment. I don't know how we'd get through it. A lot of us are independent shops. I really don't know how we'd get through it. Damian Cooper, Bromley cobbler

I could understand it if it was in certain areas that are very high [with infections]. But if it's not around where we are I don't get why we would have to [go into lockdown]. Gulay Ismail, Bromley coffee shop owner

Find out where your London borough ranks on the government's official coronavirus watchlist